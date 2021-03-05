Advertisement

Former Mesa County prosecutor has license suspended for smuggling drugs into Mesa County Jail

(kkco/kjct)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 3:34 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Former Mesa County Prosecutor Jason R. Conley has been stripped of his lawyer’s license for at least two years after he plead guilty to the introduction of contraband in the first degree in January of 2021.

On three occasions in 2020, Conley smuggled synthetic marijuana wax into the Mesa County Jail and provided it to his incarcerated client. Conley did so because another inmate had threatened to harm his client unless his client could procure the marijuana wax. On a fourth occasion, Conley gave his client a baggie that he thought contained marijuana wax but that actually contained methamphetamine, according to the Colorado Supreme Court Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel.

The Presiding Disciplinary Judged approved the suspension of Conley (attorney registration number 36743) for two years, and the suspension went into effect on Jan. 27.

