Advertisement

New teaching program connects CMU students to local homeless shelter

Pathways Family Wellness Center provides healthcare to the underserved
The Pathways Family Shelter opened in late 2020
The Pathways Family Shelter opened in late 2020(KKCO/KJCT)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:55 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Homeward Bound, Colorado Mesa University, and Marillac Health have partnered to create a new teaching program that connects CMU students to local underserved communities.

Through this program, CMU students have started clinical rotations at Pathways Family Wellness Center, a branch of the Pathways Family Shelter. The clinic serves low-income and homeless individuals.

The initiative seeks not only to connect those in need with healthcare but also to equip students with the skills necessary to be better healthcare providers.

According to Ona Ridgeway, Advanced Practice Registered Nurse, “It enlightens the students on this population... It also gives our patients, those that we serve, access to physical and mental health.”

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Cohee II, 19, of Grand Junction
Human remains found in a plastic bag in Grand Junction, 19-year-old arrested, says GJPD
GJFD responds to Silver Oaks Drive house fire
A barista named Lenin was given quite a tip thanks to a GoFundMe.
Woman sues over GoFundMe for Starbucks barista she targeted in a Facebook post after he asked her to wear a mask
Left, Barbara Jo Oberholtzer and right, Annette Kay Schnee
Suspect arrested in cold case murders of two Colorado women in 1982
Jose Gonzales, 26, of Delta
Delta resident arrested following police pursuit

Latest News

Boyd Sparkman, 33, of Grand Junction
Grand Junction man arrested on child sexual assault charges
Pathways
Pathways
History Colorado selects the City of Montrose to receive $25,000 grant.
City of Montrose earns grant to celebrate and preserve Mexican-American heritage.
D51 taps Dr. Brian Hill to be next superintendent