New teaching program connects CMU students to local homeless shelter

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Homeward Bound, Colorado Mesa University, and Marillac Health have partnered to create a new teaching program that connects CMU students to local underserved communities.

Through this program, CMU students have started clinical rotations at Pathways Family Wellness Center, a branch of the Pathways Family Shelter. The clinic serves low-income and homeless individuals.

The initiative seeks not only to connect those in need with healthcare but also to equip students with the skills necessary to be better healthcare providers.

According to Ona Ridgeway, Advanced Practice Registered Nurse, “It enlightens the students on this population... It also gives our patients, those that we serve, access to physical and mental health.”

