Death toll in bombing in Somalia’s capital rises to 20

A man observes a destroyed building at the scene of a blast at a popular restaurant in the...
A man observes a destroyed building at the scene of a blast at a popular restaurant in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia Friday, March 5, 2021. A car packed with explosives rammed into a popular restaurant in Somalia's capital on Friday night, and police said at least 10 people were killed and more than 30 wounded.(AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 3:16 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Somalia’s government news agency says the death toll has risen to at least 20 after a vehicle packed with explosives rammed into a popular restaurant in the capital on Friday night, with 30 wounded.

The Somali National News Agency cites the Aamin ambulance service for the death toll.

A police spokesman blames the attack on the local al-Shabab extremist group, which is linked to al-Qaida and often targets Mogadishu with bombings.

The Luul Yamani restaurant also was attacked last year.

Some houses near the restaurant collapsed after the dinnertime blast, and police say that caused a number of deaths.

