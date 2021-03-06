Advertisement

Palisade Fire Dept. responds to brush fire on 39 Road

The Palisade Fire Dept. is at the scene.
The Palisade Fire Dept. is at the scene.
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 1:31 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PALISADE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Palisade Fire Department has responded to a brush fire near 39 Road. The department asks that the public avoid the area for the time being so crews can work.

The Clifton, Central Orchard Mesa, East Orchard Mesa, and Lands End Fire Departments, as well as the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, are also assisting.

The department also asks the public to look out for emergency vehicles on the road and let them pass.

