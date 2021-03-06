Advertisement

Wildcats make comeback win against Tigers(KKCO/KJCT)
By Paulina Aguilar
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Fruita boys basketball hosted Grand Junction Friday night in their last game of the regular season.

The Wildcats were a little off with turnovers and missed shots to start the game and the Tigers took off with an eight point lead in the second quarter. The Wildcats were able to come up from behind in the fourth quarter and take home the win, 38-34.

The Lady Wildcats won their game against the Tigers, 41-28. The Wildcats came away as Southwest Champions! This is their fifth title in six years. They finish the season at 7-1.

