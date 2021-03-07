City Hall reopening with adjusted rules and days of operation

Advertisement

Grand Junction City Hall will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays
Grand Junction City Hall will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays(KKCO)
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 7:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction City Hall will reopen on Monday, March 8th.

City Hall has been closed for months due to the pandemic, but the city has decided to reopen its doors to the public with new days of operation. City Hall will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, starting this upcoming week.

It is the latest building owned by the City of Grand Junction to reopen, following the police and fire departments, which reopened their lobbies within the last three weeks.

Masks are required to enter any city-owned building. Court activities will remain closed to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

