Adult male suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An adult male suspect has sustained serious injuries in an officer-involved shooting and is currently receiving treatment in the hospital. Mesa County Sheriff’s Office personnel were involved.

Others injured at the scene include an adult female, whose injuries authorities believe occurred before officers arrived. A juvenile male also present sustained a minor cut to his hand.

Additionally, a deputy sustained minor injuries related to the situation.

The incident occurred after the Grand Junction Regional Communications Center dispatched deputies after receiving a call concerning a suspicious vehicle at 10:49 this morning. The reporting party stated that the vehicle in question was speeding and swerving along the I-70 Business Loop, and that people were arguing inside.

Shortly afterwards, a vehicle matching the given description was spotted on the 400 Block of Coronado Court. A witness described a male pulling a distressed female into a residence.

Deputies forced entry into the residence after unsuccessfully attempting to make contact with those inside. The shooting occurred, and deputies removed the juvenile from the home.

Authorities have not made any arrests or pressed any charges at this time in relation to the incident, though charges may arise later. This officer-involved shooting remains an active investigation. According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, area residents may see increased law enforcement personnel as authorities process the scene and collect evidence.

In keeping with standing policy regarding officer-involved shootings, the Grand Junction Police Department will lead the investigation on behalf of the 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT). Also per agency policy, the officers involved will be placed on administrative leave as the investigation takes place.

The GJPD asks for the public’s patience as it conducts its investigation.

