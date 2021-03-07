Mavericks clinch 20-21 RMAC title

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - CMU Men’s Basketball have done it again! RMAC Champions for the second year in a row against the same team they played last year, School of Mines. Last year they won but eight points, but on Saturday night, they won by one in overtime.

In the first half, the Mavs outshot the Orrediggers 60% to their 44%. The Mavs hit three 3-pointers in a row for an 8-point lead. In the second, the Orrediggers started to close in. Brendan Sullivan led his team with 22 points. With under a minute left in regulation, the Orrediggers lead by three, but Jared Small comes through with a three-pointer to tie it up at 69 and leads into OT.

It was tied at 73, with under two minutes left... Small goes two for two and put the Mavs up 75-73. Orrediggers get two attempts at the basket but a foul is called on the Mavs. They miss a free throw and are down by one. The Orrediggers get one more shot attempt but it was no good.

Mavericks take home the gold, 75-74. Menzies may have been named the RMAC Tournament MVP with 23 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks. Georgie Dancer came away with 18 points, Mac Riniker and Jared Small who hit the game-tying 3-pointer and the winning free-throw were named the All-Tournament Team.

The Mavericks will likely be the number one seed for regionals that will begin next weekend. Their opponent, not yet named.

