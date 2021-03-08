Athlete of the Week: Leah Redding

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Central Warriors, Leah Redding, is a super star in her own right. She claimed a career high in her senior season and has big dreams to play Division I basketball.

Meeting Leah Redding for the first time, she was polite, kind and soft spoken. But on the court, she’s a completely different animal. She’s an aggressive player who isn’t afraid to attack the basket.

Leah leads her team averaging 14.5 points and 3.4 steals a game. In her game against Delta, Leah scored a career high of 37 points; and she didn’t even know it.

“I didn’t know until one of my teammates on the bench was putting 30 up. I thought she was kidding and then I looked up there and it was up there. That night I was just so comfortable and I just felt so confident in myself that I wasn’t overthinking my shot,” says Redding.

She also went 19-20 at the free throw line, helping the Warriors to a 69-67 win in double overtime. Leah thanks her family for helping her tune her skills. She dedicates her free time to playing pick-up games with her father and his friends.

During her game against Coal Ridge, Leah hurt her left ankle. But that didn’t keep her from finishing her senior season against Durango. And for the icing on the cake, Leah is said to be a great teammate and leader.

“She’s such a great leader. She’s always talking and she’s always encouraging us and she’s a great example on how to play great warrior basketball,” says teammate Alex Wagner.

Leah would love to continue her basketball career at her dream school, the University of Oregon but she also wouldn’t mind staying local and becoming a Maverick. What ever her decision is, she’ll thrive.

“I just always want to help others see that you can push to the limits and always be the best you can be. That’s always what I’m striving for.”

