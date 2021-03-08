Advertisement

Michelle Obama, Mia Hamm among 9 chosen for Women’s HOF

In this Dec. 9, 2019, file photo, Michelle Obama listens to female students at the Can Giuoc...
In this Dec. 9, 2019, file photo, Michelle Obama listens to female students at the Can Giuoc high school in Long An province, Vietnam.(AP Photo/Hau Dinh, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 3:35 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Former first lady Michelle Obama and soccer star Mia Hamm have been chosen for the National Women’s Hall of Fame as part of a Class of 2021 announced Monday that also includes former PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi and retired Brig. Gen. Rebecca Halstead.

Halstead commanded in combat as the first female commanding general at the strategic level in Iraq.

NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, who died last year, also will be inducted during an Oct. 2 ceremony, along with the late author Octavia Butler, Native American artist Joy Harjo, abolitionist Emily Howland and artist Judy Chicago.

The National Women’s Hall of Fame inducts a new class every other year in Seneca Falls, the site of the first women’s rights convention. As in other years, this year’s ceremony will be in person, hall officials said, but tickets will not be available until April or May, when there is a better understanding of COVID-19 protocols for live events.

The ceremony also will be livestreamed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of the incident
Adult male suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting
Former Mesa County prosecutor has license suspended for smuggling drugs into Mesa County Jail
Boyd Sparkman, 33, of Grand Junction
Grand Junction man arrested on child sexual assault charges
Photograph of the Horse Mountain Fire
Palisade Fire Dept. responds to brush fire on 39 Road
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden marks Bloody Sunday by signing voting rights order

Latest News

In this February 19, 2021 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo...
NY attorney general names team that will investigate Cuomo
NY attorney general names team that will investigate Cuomo
Biden remarks at International Women's Day event
NY attorney general names team that will investigate Cuomo
Biden order could change how colleges handle sex misconduct
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado