Advertisement

Supreme Court declines to hear Trump’s challenge to Wisconsin election results

The Supreme Court declined to hear former President Donald Trump's challenge to Wisconsin's...
The Supreme Court declined to hear former President Donald Trump's challenge to Wisconsin's election results.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:21 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Supreme Court declined Monday to hear an appeal from former President Donald Trump’s lawyers challenging election results in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin state Supreme Court previously ruled against their claims that the election was fraudulent.

Trump had claimed Wisconsin’s elections commission implemented illegal absentee voting drop boxes and compelled poll workers to improperly correct absentee ballot witness certificates.

The Supreme Court appeal represents the last court petition brought by Trump’s lawyers, but there are still lingering suits on the election brought by other parties.

In one of them, a federal judge in Washington on Friday asked a court committee to consider reprimanding the lawyer for two Wisconsin lawmakers for filling a meritless case.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of the incident
Adult male suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting
Former Mesa County prosecutor has license suspended for smuggling drugs into Mesa County Jail
Boyd Sparkman, 33, of Grand Junction
Grand Junction man arrested on child sexual assault charges
Photograph of the Horse Mountain Fire
Palisade Fire Dept. responds to brush fire on 39 Road
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden marks Bloody Sunday by signing voting rights order

Latest News

The man once charged with attempted murder of a police officer the night of the deadly raid on...
Kenneth Walker: Charges dropped permanently against Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend
LIVE: Biden remarks at International Women's Day event
This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of...
Explosive Harry, Meghan interview reverberates across globe
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining...
Biden to deliver first prime time address Thursday
A Tom Brady rookie card for more than $1 million.
Tom Brady rookie card goes for record $1.32 million