The Bureau of Land Management plans to start prescribed burning March 22

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Beginning March 22 or as conditions allow, the Bureau of Land Management plans to start prescribed burning in the Uncompahgre Field Office along Government Springs Road south of Montrose and in the Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation areas on Dry Mesa above Escalante Creek near the Montrose, Delta and Mesa County lines.

BLM fire management specialist, Rusty Stark, said the project is designed to reintroduce fire to a fire-adapted environment. This helps reduce hazardous fuels, improve rangeland health for livestock and big game habitat and protect adjacent private properties.

The treatment includes 200 acres of Pinyon-Juniper Woodlands, Gamble Oak and Sagebrush along Government Springs Road.

For several days after each burn is completed, expect visible smoke in the area. The prescribed burns may take a couple of days to complete and will be monitored to ensure public safety.

For more information on wildfires, prescribed burns and fire restrictions in the area, visit the Montrose Interagency Dispatch Website.

