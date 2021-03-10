CPW warns of invasive species

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking pet stores in the state to remove a certain product from shelves.

CPW says that invasive zebra mussels have been found in “Betta Buddy Marimo Balls.” Also known as “Moss Balls,” the product is sold at pet stores.

Wildlife experts say zebra mussels are one of the biggest nuisance species concerns in the state. If they enter waterways they could devastate aquatic Eco-systems, outdoor recreation, power equipment and have detrimental economic impacts.

CPW is telling anyone that has recently bought this product, to first freeze or boil the product and then throw them in the trash.

They should not be flushed down the toilet. “We were notified here to go out and hit our local pet stores, to see if we had moss balls being sold there, and we did find them in 3 of the 4 pet stores here.” Said Allan Martinez, Park Manager at Highline Lake State Park.

If you have bought this product and think you may have a zebra mussel population in your aquarium, contact the CPW’s invasive species program at https://cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/Pages/ISP-Report-Invader.aspx.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.