Girls Basketball State Tournament Highlights

Grand Junction Central and Fruita Monument host Round 1 playoff games
By Dave Ackert
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 12:57 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Here are your final scores from around the region in the 2021 CHSAA Girls and Boys Basketball State Tournament’s for Round 1:

GIRLS:

5A - #15 Fruita Monument 43, #18 Ponderosa 25

4A - #9 Grand Junction Central 60, #24 Lewis-Palmer 45

#5 Falcon 69, #28 Palisade 41

3A - #9 Pagosa Springs 44, #24 Grand Valley 47

2A - #16 Lotus 52, #17 Hotchkiss 29

#14 Olathe 56, #19 Sargent 52

BOYS:

4A - #1 Windsor 77, #32 Durango 38

#16 Aurora Central 50, #17 Palisade 36

#12 Holy Family 67, #21 Grand Junction 56

#3 Montrose 63, #30 Palmer Ridge 49

3A - #15 Gunnison 69, #18 Salida 59

2A - #9 Mancos 74, #24 Custer County 67

#14 Meeker 58, #19 Holyoke 51

You can find the full updated brackets with the latest scores on CHSSA’s website here:

https://chsaanow.com/2021-03-08/the-boys-and-girls-basketball-state-tournament-brackets-have-been-released/

