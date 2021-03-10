Advertisement

Gov. Polis and state lawmakers announce $700 million stimulus

(KKCO/KJCT)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:00 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and state lawmakers say they plan to spend $700 million on job-creating transportation projects, sustaining a multibillion-dollar agriculture industry and delivering critical aid to small businesses battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Polis and top Democratic and Republican lawmakers outlined their spending visions at a Wednesday news conference.

The $700 million comes from unexpected state revenue that surpassed expectations after lawmakers cut more than $3.5 billion from the state budget last year. The one-time spending for now doesn’t take into account federal funds that are forthcoming under a stimulus package passed by Congress on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Cohee II, 19, of Grand Junction
Grim details emerge from killing of homeless man in Grand Junction
Photo from a shooting that GJPD Officers responded to at a house party on the night of Feb. 19.
GJPD Chief releases letter outlining current hardships for police, cites opposition to Senate Bill 21-62
Product being removed from pet store shelves
CPW warns of invasive species
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office warns of social security scam
A search for human remains in the Colorado River is ongoing
Investigators searching for remains in Grand Junction killing of homeless man

Latest News

LEFT: Suspect, John Westbrook. MIDDLE: Missing teen Daphne. RIGHT: Missing teen Daphne and one...
TBI issues AMBER Alert for missing Chattanooga teen
Right lane back open on eastbound I-70 after brief delay
COVID-19 Vaccine Resources
Photo captured on Wednesday from a CDOT camera near the Vail Pass Summit on I-70.
Significant winter storm predicted for Colorado, 1-3 feet of snow possible for Denver region