Advertisement

Listen: This is the sound of wind from Mars

‘Things are sounding really good here’
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 12:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA’s Perseverance rover is sending back wind sounds from Mars.

“Things are sounding really good here,” the rover’s Twitter account said. “Listen to the first sounds of wind captured by my SuperCam microphone. This mic is located at the top of my mast. For this recording, my mast was still down so the sound is a bit muffled.”

Perseverance is roaming Mars, searching for signs of ancient life.

It has already sent back hundreds of photos since landing on the red planet’s surface less than a month ago.

During its two-year mission, Perseverance will also collect samples that will eventually be sent back to earth for analysis.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Cohee II, 19, of Grand Junction
Grim details emerge from killing of homeless man in Grand Junction
Photo from a shooting that GJPD Officers responded to at a house party on the night of Feb. 19.
GJPD Chief releases letter outlining current hardships for police, cites opposition to Senate Bill 21-62
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office warns of social security scam
Product being removed from pet store shelves
CPW warns of invasive species
A search for human remains in the Colorado River is ongoing
Investigators searching for remains in Grand Junction killing of homeless man

Latest News

The Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies line the foul lines of Globe Life Field before an...
MLB Rangers in line to be first team back to full capacity
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
US budget deficit hits record $1.05 trillion after 5 months
Vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sit in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital...
Biden to announce US plans to buy additional Johnson & Johnson doses
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2017 file photo, former President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee...
Senate confirms Merrick Garland to be US attorney general
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks