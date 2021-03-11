Family of Gage Lorentz organizing weekend march in Montrose

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Almost one full year after Fruita resident Charles “Gage” Lorentz’s death, his family will march through the City of Montrose this weekend. They are still seeking justice for Gage, ahead of two upcoming civil rights trials which are expected to begin within the next few months.

On March 21st, 2020, Lorentz was stopped by a park ranger, allegedly for speeding, in New Mexico’s Carlsbad Caverns National Park. After a brief conversation, Lorentz was tased, and then ultimately shot twice and killed. He was 25 years old.

A focal point in the case involves 26 seconds of missing body camera footage, which the Lorentz family does not have access to. They believe this missing footage will prove that the park ranger acted with excessive and unreasonable force in shooting, and ultimately killing, Gage Lorentz.

“Clearly the family wants to know the truth, and they want to know what happened in those missing 20 to 26 seconds,” says Shannon Kennedy, a civil rights attorney representing the Lorentz family. “We have sued the park ranger who took Gage Lorentz’s life, as well as the United States government for their failure to adequately train and supervise him.”

The Lorentz family filed those two civil rights lawsuits last year, one against the park ranger himself and another against the federal government. Those trials should begin within months, with Park Ranger Robert Mitchell facing a jury, while the case against the U.S. Government will be a bench trial.

This weekend’s march will start at 1 p.m. on Saturday near the Montrose Police Department. Anyone interested in participating can contact march organizers through the Facebook page Justice for Gage.

“There wasn’t a time you could pick up the phone and Gage wouldn’t be there to help you, and going forward in his honor we’re there to help other families from ever having to suffer through this,” reflects Gage’s mother, Kim Beck. “I know that’s what my son would want -- he would want change and positive change that lasts. So we’re just doing the best we can to make Gage proud, and we will continue our journey for justice.”

