Heritage Hall Covid-19 vaccine event

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Delta County is hosting a Covid-19 vaccine event tomorrow at Heritage Hall, located at the Delta County Fairgrounds and appointments are still available.

If you are included in vaccine Phase 1A, Phase 1B.1, Phase 1B.2 and phase 1B.3, you are eligible to receive the vaccine.

This means if you are 60 or older, a frontline grocery or ag worker, healthcare worker, first responder, educator or license care provider, you can get the vaccine.

You are also eligible if you are 18 or older with two or more health conditions, have a disability that requires direct care and prevents you from wearing a mask.

Heritage Hall is located at 403 S. 4th St., in Hotchkiss. You must make an appointment in advance at the link listed below.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.