Mesa County Commissioners approve new resurfacing project

All of the resurfacing will be completed on Mesa County-owned roads
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:45 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Board of Commissioners has approved a new project which will resurface roads in the areas near Palisade and East Orchard Mesa. A $2.7 million budget was officially approved for the project this week.

Some roads will get completely new pavement, with crews adding 1 to 2 inches of asphalt. Other roads will receive what is called chip and seal, which is more temporary resurfacing. Those areas will eventually also receive new overlay.

The operation will take place on roads in the eastern part of Mesa County.

“They’ll probably start the project in about a month,” says Cody Davis, Mesa County Commissioner for District 1. “You’ll see paving and construction, it’s just that season we go through here on the Western Slope.”

All of the resurfacing will be on Mesa County-owned roads, which does not include highways. The areas under maintenance will be mostly local streets.

Road and bridge crews from the county have already inspected which roads have the greatest need for repair. Construction will last throughout summer 2021.

