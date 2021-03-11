Advertisement

Western Colorado Food Action Maps highlights local eats

Colorado Farm & Food releases maps of local food.
Colorado Farm & Food releases maps of local food.
By Saphire Cervantes
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 8:01 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Colorado Farm & Food Alliance released the next two maps in its series of “Local Food Action Maps.”

The maps are a public tool that makes eating local easier, showing local food markets, cafes, breweries and more. They are intended to help consumers connect with more local food and drink options, and with opportunities to support local organizations working for increased food security.

The two maps released represent the Central Colorado River/Roaring Fork and the Upper Colorado/Green watersheds, which include Mesa, Garfield, Pitkin, Eagle, Summit, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt and Grand Counties.

There was also a map released last month of Gunnison Basin/Lower Dolores, including Delta, Montrose, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Ouray, San Miguel, and Dolores counties.

These three maps locate over 450 local food markets, restaurants, and organizations.

There are more maps are on the way and you can view the collection through the Colorado Farm & Food Alliance’s website.

Local Food Action Maps are a part of Colorado’s Farm & Food Alliance’s Resilient & Secure Foodsheds program, food networks project.

