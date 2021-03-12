Caprock students slime teachers after they raise $21,000 for American Heart Association

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Local students are celebrating how much money they were able to raise to help promote heart health.

Caprock Academy raised more than $21,000 for the American Heart Association.

As a reward, the top students got to slime some of their teachers and the head of the school Thursday afternoon.

The goal was to raise money and awareness about healthy heart practices.

We talked to one of the teachers before she got slimed, about how proud she is of the kids’ efforts.

“It’s not only the students, it’s the community of Caprock. They are so selfless and generous with their time,” says Jordan Lovelace, a P.E. teacher at the school. “We had students doing bake sales, uploading videos to social media to raise money to fundraise for this. They are so impressive and they have such big hearts.”

Students from kindergarten through fifth grade took part in the fundraiser, which spanned about four weeks.

