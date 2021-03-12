Central advances to the Great 8
Central will play No. 1 ranked Holy Family
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:19 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -
Girls:
(9) Central vs. (25) Berthoud: 50-42
(15) Fruita vs. (2) Regis Jesuit: 75-25
(14) Olathe vs. (3) Sanford: 52-35
(2) Cedaredge vs Del Norte: 60-28
(5) Delta vs. (12) Moffat County: 63-44
Boys:
(3) Montrose vs. (14) Green Mountain: 54-52
(3) Peyton vs (14) Meeker: 61-46
(3) De Beque vs. Longmont Christian: 69-54
