Massive snowstorm headed Denver’s way won’t have dramatic impact on Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As we head into the weekend the Western Slope will experience some unsettled weather. However, we have nothing on what’s supposed to happen along the Front Range as they prepare to get hit with a monster, perhaps record-breaking, snowstorm.

It’ll be cloudy, cooler, with a chance at some snow or rain around our neck of the woods, but places in the Front Range are expecting multiple feet of snow. Some models are calling for up to four feet in some areas.

So why don’t we get the moisture in western Colorado as they do on the Front Range? There are many factors.

“Some of that moisture from the Gulf actually is able to move into the area which will help with snow and rain totals, however, we don’t see that on the Western Slope because the Rockies block that moisture coming our way,” explains Meteorologist Nikki Sheaks.

Low pressure will move in around the Four Corners area and open up the eastern plains with a significant draw of moisture from the gulf.

This storm is already being compared to some of Denver’s biggest they’ve ever had.

Governor Polis is putting everyone in the path of the storm on alert asking that people stay in a safe location from early Saturday through Sunday afternoon when the storm is expected to be at its worst. He is also activating the National Guard to assist with any search and rescue should it become necessary.

“We are activating the National Guard for search and rescue, but you don’t want to have to be one of those that searched for and rescued,” says Governor Jared Polis. “It’s better to be safe at home or in a place where you could remain for a day or two until the weather passes over.”

The Colorado Department of Transportation is also urging people to stay off the roads all weekend.

