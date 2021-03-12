Palisade expecting more visitors this summer as vaccinations increase

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A local community is hoping tourists find their way to the Grand Valley in the coming months, as more people are vaccinated and start to travel again.

The Palisade Tourism Advisory Board says they expect to see more visitors this summer.

We’re told a lot of the wineries and fruit stands that will be open this summer are part of the county’s Five Star Program.

The town also just built outside seating for restaurants to help with concerns about capacity and to keep everyone safe.

“All of our facilities are small. This is a small town. We don’t have restaurants that seat 175 people. We have restaurants that seat 50 or 60 people,” explains Juliann Adams of the Tourism Board. “So if you have 50 % capacity, that makes a huge impact. So having the outdoor seating areas gives them the opportunity to actually enjoy their stay here in Palisade.”

We’re also told Palisade is planning on the Lavender Festival happening at the end of June.

They are also planning to hold the Peach Festival in August and Wine-Fest in September.

However, they do say those three festivals will look different this year and will have smaller capacities.

