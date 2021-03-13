Advertisement

2021 Girls Wrestling State Championships

Two Olathe girls win Championship titles
By Dave Ackert
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:09 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The first ever state recognized girls wrestling tournament got underway in Pueblo Thursday night. The Chatfield Chargers came away with the first ever team title.

But there were plenty of athletes representing the western slope.

Two of the most notable mentions are both from Olathe, Nicole Koch landed three pins on her way to the 118 pound title in complete domination of the field and Kierstin Myers won the 147 pound bracket.

Both these fantastic ladies are now forever cemented in girls wrestling history as the first official state champions. Congratulations to all involved.

