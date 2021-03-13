Advertisement

Man arrested after barricading himself inside Grand Junction restaurant

The standoff lasted for about an hour
Deputies from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office as well as officers the Grand Junction Police...
Deputies from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office as well as officers the Grand Junction Police Department responded to the scene of the incident.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 4:10 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Authorities succeeded in bringing a man into custody at about 1:15 in the afternoon on Saturday after an hour-long standoff during which the man in question barricaded himself inside Zen Garden, a sushi restaurant on North Ave. Officers located the man, who had two active warrants out for his arrest, earlier today.

Those working inside the restaurant vacated the space as the man took his position there.

Under one warrant, the man faces charges related to child abuse and sex offenses as well as contempt of court. Under a second warrant, he faces charges for failing to appear in court for traffic violations. Both the Grand Junction Police Department and Mesa County Sheriff’s Office were involved in his arrest.

The area near North Ave and 29 Road was closed during the incident but has now opened.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four transported to hospital after rollover accident on I-70
Patterson Road
Proposal for Patterson Road Access Control Plan
Massive snowstorm headed Denver’s way won’t have dramatic impact on Western Slope
The Alaska Airlines flight took off on March 9.
Cañon City man faces charges over alleged interference with flight crew
Gov. Polis declares March 22, 2021 Colorado Livestock Proud Day in the state of Colorado.
Gov. Polis declares March 22 Colorado Livestock Proud Day

Latest News

The Alaska Airlines flight took off on March 9.
Cañon City man faces charges over alleged interference with flight crew
Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerces bring ribbon cuttings back
cutting
Ribbon Cutting's Are Back
Caprock students slime teachers after they raise $21,000 for American Heart Association