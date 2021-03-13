Man arrested after barricading himself inside Grand Junction restaurant

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Authorities succeeded in bringing a man into custody at about 1:15 in the afternoon on Saturday after an hour-long standoff during which the man in question barricaded himself inside Zen Garden, a sushi restaurant on North Ave. Officers located the man, who had two active warrants out for his arrest, earlier today.

Those working inside the restaurant vacated the space as the man took his position there.

Under one warrant, the man faces charges related to child abuse and sex offenses as well as contempt of court. Under a second warrant, he faces charges for failing to appear in court for traffic violations. Both the Grand Junction Police Department and Mesa County Sheriff’s Office were involved in his arrest.

The area near North Ave and 29 Road was closed during the incident but has now opened.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.