Mavericks keep win streak alive

Mavs snag first game of series with School of Mines
Mavericks vs. Orrediggers
Mavericks vs. Orrediggers(KKCO/KJCT)
By Paulina Aguilar
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:19 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mavericks begin a 4-game series against School of Mines Friday afternoon. The Mavs allowed just one run in their win, 9-1. The Mavs gave up two errors and a run scored on a sacrifice-fly.

Matt Turner went 2-2, both of them home runs and 3 RBI’s. Blaine Demello was 2-3, 2 RBI’s.

Sophomore, Andrew Morris took the win, allowing just 1 run on 3 hits, 2 walks and 13 strikeouts in 7 innings.

The Mavericks will have a double header Saturday beginning at 1:00 pm.

