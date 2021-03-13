Advertisement

US air travel on the rebound despite pandemic

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 10:35 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Commercial air travel appears to be on the upswing despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The Transportation Security Administration said its agents screened more than 1.3 million passengers at airport security checkpoints nationwide on Friday.

Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said in a tweet that the last time the number was that high was March 15, 2020 – about a year ago.

Public health officials generally have cautioned against commercial travel.

Farbstein included a reminder in her tweet, saying “if you choose to fly, wear that mask!”

President Joe Biden marked Thursday’s first anniversary of the pandemic with a prime-time address to the nation in which he said he expects to have enough coronavirus vaccine for all Americans by May 1.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four transported to hospital after rollover accident on I-70
Patterson Road
Proposal for Patterson Road Access Control Plan
Massive snowstorm headed Denver’s way won’t have dramatic impact on Western Slope
The Alaska Airlines flight took off on March 9.
Cañon City man faces charges over alleged interference with flight crew
Gov. Polis declares March 22, 2021 Colorado Livestock Proud Day in the state of Colorado.
Gov. Polis declares March 22 Colorado Livestock Proud Day

Latest News

FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen...
Warp-speed spending and other surreal stats of COVID times
In this Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 photo, Joseph Lupo, an employee of the grocery chain Lidl,...
Virus tolls similar despite governors’ contrasting actions
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their two-year engagement, according to multiple...
J-Rod continues: Lopez, Rodriguez say they’re still together
George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
Patterns emerge in jury screening for trial in Floyd’s death