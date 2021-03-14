Mavericks win first home game

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Lady Mavericks took on Westminster Saturday afternoon and they finally got their first win at home, 2-0.

The Mavs had 18 shots, 11 of them on goal, while the Mountaineers had just four shots including two on goal. In those 11 shots, two goals were taken away, one for offsides by Lila Dere and the other, a foul on Lexi Newton. In the 62′ minute, on a 1 v 1, Newton got one behind the net for a 1-0 lead. In the 83′ minute mark, Kristen Capan headed a rebound inside the 6-yard box. Newton led with six shots, four of them on goal.

The Mavs will have a scrimmage on Monday, 3/15 before hitting the road next weekend.

