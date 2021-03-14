Advertisement

Semi-truck crash closes I-70 westbound near De Beque

The crash occurred early Sunday morning
Authorities responded to the scene of the incident and closed that section of the interstate.
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 4:19 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DE BEQUE, Colo. (KKCO) - A semi-truck crash on I-70 westbound near Mile-Marker 62 has closed that section of the interstate. Authorities implemented an extended closure at about 3:30 a.m., but have not yet released an estimated time for its reopening.

Drivers can take a detour around the closure by taking Exit 62 and picking up Colorado Highway 65. From there, drivers can travel north towards I-70 westbound. However, no wide loads are allowed on the detour route. Instead, wide loads will have to wait near the I-70 closure point.

Taking a detour along Colorado Highway 13 is not advised because of current winter weather conditions.

