Semi-truck crash closes I-70 westbound near De Beque

DE BEQUE, Colo. (KKCO) - A semi-truck crash on I-70 westbound near Mile-Marker 62 has closed that section of the interstate. Authorities implemented an extended closure at about 3:30 a.m., but have not yet released an estimated time for its reopening.

Drivers can take a detour around the closure by taking Exit 62 and picking up Colorado Highway 65. From there, drivers can travel north towards I-70 westbound. However, no wide loads are allowed on the detour route. Instead, wide loads will have to wait near the I-70 closure point.

Taking a detour along Colorado Highway 13 is not advised because of current winter weather conditions.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.