Women’s Track & Field make history

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The indoor track & field team has made Maverick history. The 4x400-meter relay women’s team won the National Championship with a time of 3:47.09. That team is Jill Payne, Mica Jenrette, Sierra Arceneaux, and Mckenna Molder.

They are the first female national champs of all sports in CMU history. They are also the first Maverick to earn All-America Honors. The quad set the former Maverick record of 3:52.62 to win the RMAC title.

That same day, Arceneaux placed fourth overall in the 200-meter final with a personal-best time of 24.48 seconds. Her time put her in second on the Mavs’ all-time charts. She and Jenrette were 2-event all-Americans throughout the weekend as Jenrette finished sixth in the pentathlon. The Maverick women tied for 12th place overall.

