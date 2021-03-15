Authorities seek public’s help in finding 17-year-old Montrose girl

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Montrose Police Department along with the Colorado Bureau of Information are asking for the public’s help in finding 17-year-old Tillie Freeman of Montrose, who they are labeling as an endangered female.

Freeman was last seen leaving her sister’s house on Ouray Drive in Montrose around 3 p.m. on March 14. Freeman was on her way to work, but never showed up according to the Montrose PD. She was last seen wearing a rainbow half sleeve shirt and blue jeans. Her hair is red/brown and cut short on one side and long on the other. She is caucasian, 5′4″, and weighs 105 pounds.

Her phone last pinged in the Aurora, CO, area. Vehicle information is a Brown 2006 Ford Escape, with CO license plate 755 XNQ.

“We are very concerned about her safety and need to locate her immediately,” said Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall. “We are asking anyone who has information regarding her whereabouts or information about anyone who may know her location to contact the Montrose Police Department immediately.”

If you have any information regarding Tillie Freeman’s whereabouts, please contact dispatch immediately at 970-249-9110, or in the event of an emergency, call 911.

