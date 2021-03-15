Marillac Health organizing weekly vaccination clinic at Central High School

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Marillac Health has organized a weekly vaccine clinic at Central High School, beginning this Saturday. Around 1600 vaccine doses will be administered each day.

The clinic will run starting Saturday morning, March 20th, and continues every Saturday for the next six weeks. The clinics will be held in Central High School’s parking lot. It will be the first drive-thru vaccine event in the valley.

65 volunteers will be on hand for this Saturday’s event, many of whom are Central High School students.

“We want to get the word out to let people know in these communities that this is available to them,” says Kristy Schmidt, Chief Development Officer for Marillac Health. “We want people to register as soon as possible.”

In order to register for the clinic, you can call 720-735-0031, or sign up online at https://tinyurl.com/vaxsignup5. You can also register in person at Peach Tree Shopping Center in Clifton, at Marillac Health’s COVID-19 testing site outside the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Anyone in phase 1B.4 will also be eligible for the clinic, as the new phase will start on Friday, March 19th.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.