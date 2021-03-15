MarillacHealth COVID-19 Vaccine sign-up and drive-up Saturday vaccine clinics

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -MarillacHealth is partnering with Central High School and COVIDCheck Colorado to provide the first large scale drive-thru vaccination clinic on the Western Slope.

Mesa County Public Health Department directed over 9,000 equality doses of the Pfizer vaccine to MarillacHealth to reach the community.

COVIDCheck Colorado is providing the registration and supplies for the clinics to administer up to 1,600 doses per event.

The vaccine clinics begin this Saturday, March 20 and the first dose is also being administered on March 27 and April 3. Vaccine clinics held on April 10, 17 and 24 are reserved for the second dose.

You must register to receive a vaccine and registration begins today.

A sign-up vaccine center is at the Peachtree shopping center at the east end of the parking lot. MarillacHealth has an office trailer set up to register individuals for the vaccine clinics from Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There is also an online registration linked below.

Colorado enters the next vaccination phase, Phase 1B.4, this Friday. This means people age 50 and older and essential and frontline workers are eligible to get vaccinated. A full list of eligibility can be found at the link pasted below.

