One full year after Mesa County’s first case, the fight against COVID-19 continues

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The first COVID-19 case in Mesa County was confirmed one year ago today, on March 14th, 2020. Over the last twelve months, masks became a part of everyday life, some businesses struggled to survive, and people were asked to significantly change their lifestyles.

Through it all, Mesa County became an inspiration for the rest of Colorado, with the five-star variance program eventually adopted by the entire state. It kept many local businesses alive, and according to a recent study the program was worth billions of dollars to Mesa County business owners. Other stores were shut down for good, like Benge’s Shoes on Main Street, which was the oldest shoe store in Colorado before closing in January.

”A year of change, immensely,” reflects Bruce Benge, owner of the shoe store. “I do think the shop local campaign really became more evident as the pandemic went on, because people realized how much it affected their everyday life.”

Since that first positive case last year, Mesa County has seen more than 13,000 confirmed COVID cases, and 153 people have died from the virus in Mesa County. While the virus is still out there, many people are hopeful that COVID-19 vaccines will finally put this pandemic to an end, more than one full year later.

