Phase 1B.4 opens in Mesa County, several more groups eligible for vaccine

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The vaccination process is heating up in Mesa County as the county has partnered with the State of Colorado to make the Convention Center Mass Distribution site one of six community vaccination sites across the state.

Due to an increase of available vaccine, Phase 1B.4. has now opened to Mesa County residents, which opens the door for thousands of more residents to be vaccinated. People in previous phases (1A 1B.1, 1B.2, 1B.3) are still able to get vaccinated and have priority.

According to Mesa County Public Health, beginning Wednesday of this week, there will be 2,000 appointments per day, up from 1,500 currently. This will increase to 3,000 per day by the end of the month.

Some of the groups that are able to schedule an appointment right away include:

People age 50 or older



Health care workers including home health, hospice, dental, and EMS.



First responders (firefighters, police, correctional workers, and funeral services).



P-12 educators and child care workers.



Frontline essential agricultural, grocery store, postal, transportation manufacturing, and food/restaurant service workers.



People age 16-49 with a high-risk condition



For a full list of who is able to get a vaccine under this current phase, click here.

If you are in one of the groups that are eligible for vaccination, you can schedule your appointment through Mesa County here.

