Road work begins on Kristin Court in Montrose

(ap newsroom)
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:41 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - Montrose’s Public Works Department began road repairs on Kristen Court on Monday, which are expected to take two weeks to complete.

According to the City, the work will consist of removing a 16 by 25-foot section of roadway that has failed and are going to replace it with new road materials and asphalt.

One lane will remain open for public access during repair operations.

