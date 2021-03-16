Athlete of the Week: Lexi Newton

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Over the weekend Lexi Newton scored the eventual game-winner that helped lift the Mavs to their first win of the season.

She said that it, “felt good to score” and “it was a team goal.”

Lexi’s helped the team get off to an impressive start to the season, playing all over the field and she’s not shy when it comes to putting shots on goal. And that’s not all she does for the team.

Her coach, Megan Remec said, ”shes the player we all kind of follow.”

On top of the hard work on the field, she has both team oriented and personal goals for this season; winning in the RMAC Tournament and scoring 5 goals.

She’s already off to a good start and if her name sounds familiar, it’s because just a few years ago she was pumping goals into the net as a Palisade Bulldog!

Head coach Megan Remec said, “she brings a lot of the work ethic, that blue collar work ethic of the area. I think she brings that to the field and I think she’s a great representative of the community and the university.”

A great story for a hard working kid from palisade that now in just her junior year is the captain of CMU’s soccer team and our Athlete of the Week.

