Court hearing held for Brian Cohee II, who police allege killed local Grand Junction man

Brian Cohee II, 19, of Grand Junction
Brian Cohee II, 19, of Grand Junction(Grand Junction Police Department)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:59 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Brian Cohee II, who is accused of killing Warren Barnes, a 69-year-old Grand Junction man, appeared before a judge on Monday.

The 19-year-old and his defense team appeared in court via Webex.

The prosecution along with several family members of Barnes appeared in person in the courtroom. (You can read the original story on the killing here)

In an interesting move, Cohee’s defense team filed a motion to have the case removed from criminal court to juvenile court. According to District Attorney Dan Rubinstein, juvenile court does not have jurisdiction over crimes occurring after the defendant turned 18.

The prosecution formally filed charges against Cohee, including first-degree murder, two counts of tampering with a deceased human body, and tampering with physical evidence.

Cohee is due back in court for a review hearing on May 6.

