Advertisement

Rescuers save 2 from pickup dangling over deep Idaho gorge

By REBECCA BOONE
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:09 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a set of camp trailer safety chains and quick, careful work by emergency crews saved two people after their pickup truck plunged off a bridge, leaving them dangling above a deep gorge in southern Idaho on Monday.

Idaho State Police spokeswoman Lynn Hightower said troopers responded to the accident in mid-afternoon and found a man and a woman trapped inside a truck dangling roughly 100 feet above the Malad Gorge.

Hightower says the victims were safely rescued and taken to nearby hospitals with injuries that appeared not to be life-threatening.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

More information: Two injured following 1-84 crash, putting truck on edge of bridge.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to the scene of the incident and closed that section of the interstate.
Westbound I-70 reopens near De Beque following fiery semi-truck crash over the weekend
CBI says missing 17-year-old Montrose girl was “located and is safe”
Phase 1B.4 opens in Mesa County, several more groups eligible for vaccine
Deputies from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office as well as officers the Grand Junction Police...
Man arrested after barricading himself inside Grand Junction restaurant
Scenic Elementary’s shelter in place lifted

Latest News

Purdue Pharma is proposing a $10 billion plan to emerge from bankruptcy.
OxyContin maker Purdue proposes $10B plan to exit bankruptcy
FILE - In this Monday, March 1, 2021 file photo, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas...
Homeland Security chief defends US handling of border surge
Dr. John Kline spends about 15 minutes a day at the window of his wife's nursing home.
Alabama couple reunited 1 year after pandemic ended nursing home visits
Authorities responded to the scene of the incident and closed that section of the interstate.
Westbound I-70 reopens near De Beque following fiery semi-truck crash over the weekend