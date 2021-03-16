Advertisement

Study: COVID-19 cases in US may have been substantially undercounted

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 1:02 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study suggests that coronavirus infections in America may have been substantially undercounted last year.

The study was published Tuesday in the medical journal JAMA.

In the study, researchers tested healthy adults for coronavirus antibodies, and 6.6% of those tested were positive for antibodies despite never reporting symptoms.

The scientists extrapolated that data to estimate that 15.9 million “asymptomatic or undiagnosed” infections had occurred in the U.S. as of Sept. 30.

By contrast, Johns Hopkins University reports the total number of confirmed positive cases was just over 7.2 million at the end of September.

The researchers recommended more population-wide surveillance testing.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to the scene of the incident and closed that section of the interstate.
Westbound I-70 reopens near De Beque following fiery semi-truck crash over the weekend
CBI says missing 17-year-old Montrose girl was “located and is safe”
Phase 1B.4 opens in Mesa County, several more groups eligible for vaccine
Deputies from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office as well as officers the Grand Junction Police...
Man arrested after barricading himself inside Grand Junction restaurant
Scenic Elementary’s shelter in place lifted

Latest News

FILE- In this May 27, 2004 file photo, Paul Tipps, left, and Neil Clark pose in their office in...
Lobbyist named in $60M Ohio bribery probe is found dead
The victims were returning home from a large livestock market in Banibangou, near Niger’s...
Gunmen kill at least 58 in attack on Niger market sellers
French bulldogs came in second only to Labrador retrievers — the leaders for 30 straight years...
Look out, Labs: French bulldogs now 2nd most popular US dog
FILE - In this June 9, 2020, file photo, election workers process mail-in ballots during a...
US: Despite threats, foreign hackers didn’t disrupt election
For a yet-to-be-determined price, Tinder users will be able to do a background check on a...
Tinder to let users run background checks on dates