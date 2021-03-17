Advertisement

All Points Transit relocating to North Park Avenue

All Points Transit is moving its bus terminal
All Points Transit is moving its bus terminal
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:47 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - All Points Transit is planning to relocate, moving their bus terminal further north in Montrose. They are relocating to a property at 931 North Park Avenue, which the City of Montrose recently purchased.

All Points Transit serves communities in Montrose County. The new bus station will also expand to include Bustang services, more easily connecting Montrose to other cities for commuters.

“Transportation around Western Colorado has been really important to tie our communities together,” says Barbara Bynum, Mayor of the City of Montrose. “In recent years, CDOT has expanded their Bustang service to serve Western Colorado. It allows people to get to neighboring communities for vital doctor’s appointments or service appointments.”

Bustang is also planning to expand their operations with a new route that will connect Gunnison with Montrose and Grand Junction. The new All Points Transit terminal will take roughly three years to complete.

