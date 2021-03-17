Advertisement

Biden: Cuomo should resign if investigation confirms claims

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a vaccination site on Monday, March 8, 2021, in New York.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a vaccination site on Monday, March 8, 2021, in New York.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 7:01 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden said Tuesday New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign if the state attorney general’s investigation confirms the sexual harassment allegations against him.

Biden made the remarks in an interview with ABC News that is scheduled to air Wednesday morning. When asked by anchor George Stephanopoulos if the investigation confirms the claims of the women, should Cuomo resign, Biden said “yes,” adding, “I think he’d probably end up being prosecuted, too.”

“It takes a lot of courage to come forward so the presumption is it should be taken seriously,” Biden said. “And it should be investigated, and that’s what’s underway now.”

Cuomo is facing allegations that he sexually harassed or behaved inappropriately toward multiple women, including several former staffers.

He also faces an allegation that he groped a female staff member under her shirt after summoning her to the governor’s mansion in Albany late last year. He has denied touching any women inappropriately.

The three-term governor has rejected calls for his resignation from fellow Democrats, including New York’s two U.S. senators, Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, and has asked New Yorkers to await the results of an investigation headed by state Attorney General Letitia James.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to the scene of the incident and closed that section of the interstate.
Westbound I-70 reopens near De Beque following fiery semi-truck crash over the weekend
CBI says missing 17-year-old Montrose girl was “located and is safe”
Phase 1B.4 opens in Mesa County, several more groups eligible for vaccine
Brian Cohee II, 19, of Grand Junction
Court hearing held for Brian Cohee II, who police allege killed local Grand Junction man
Gastrointestinal illness circulating in the community, mainly in child cares

Latest News

All Points Transit is moving its bus terminal
All Points Transit relocating to North Park Avenue
The event was held Tuesday afternoon at Riverbottom Park
Rural Colorado United responds to Congresswoman Lauren Boebert’s town hall in Montrose
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jay Baker confirmed the deaths.
7 killed in shootings at 3 Atlanta-area massage parlors
FILE - In this Monday, March 1, 2021 file photo, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas...
Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities