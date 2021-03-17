Garfield County Board of County Commissioners’ letter urges Gov. Polis to reopen county

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Garfield County Board of Commissioners submitted a letter to Gov. Jared Polis asking for an immediate plan to fully and safely reopen the county.

The letter mentions the State of Colorado has not provided any guidance or criteria to indicate what reopening looks like.

There is a drastically reduced number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Garfield County and an increase in vaccinations. The county has administered more than 25,000 vaccines and 82 percent were given to those who are 70 years of age or older.

The board is asking for restrictions on the local economy to end and to allow members of the community to rely on personal responsibility to keep themselves and the community safe.

Tom Jankovsky, commissioner, said since 19 states have opened or plan to open, it’s time to plan for Garfield County and the State of Colorado to open up.

The county does not have the authority to allow businesses to fully reopen, only the state can authorize that.

The letter states, “The board is concerned about ongoing business restrictions and closures, personal restrictions and harm to the county and public welfare due to overly broad state government action.”

The letter was approved unanimously, 3-0.

