UPDATE: Mesa County moves back into Phase 1B.4 of vaccine rollout plan

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Thursday, several local residents have reported having problems signing up for the vaccine in Mesa County.

Yesterday, we reported that the Executive Director of Mesa County Public Health told us they were opening up vaccine registration to the general public in Phase Two. We have now learned that the state contacted the health department on Thursday, and told them they should not open up Phase Two yet and that the county needs to go along with state guidelines.

Mesa County Public Health is now telling us the county is going back to phase 1B.4 of the vaccine rollout.

This phase includes those 50 and older, frontline essential workers, people with high-risk conditions, and those who are responsible for the continuation of operations for state government and local government. For a full list of who falls under this category, click here.

The health department tells us people in the general public that qualify under Phase Two can fill out an interest form on their website, which should be up and running by Friday at the latest.

