CPW Commission votes to keep trapping legal in Colorado

(KKTV)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 2:20 PM MDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission made the decision this week that trapping wildlife will remain legal in Colorado.

The Humane Society of the United States had approached them with a petition to ban the use of live traps and box traps. This marks the third time the organization has brought up the issue.

After hearing testimony, the commission voted unanimously against the petition.

Live trapping is legal during approved seasons and with the proper licenses and permits.

