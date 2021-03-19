Local fruit growing legend Harry Talbott dies at age 86

PALISADE, Colo. (KKCO) - Harry Talbott, owner of the Talbott Farms in Palisade, died on Sunday, March 14, at the age of 86.

Talbott, who was born in Montrose, was a fruit-growing legend on the Western Slope. Talbott was the founder of the Mesa Land Trust that dates back to 1980, which has helped secure thousands of acres of land through conservation easements. Also, in 2018, he was inducted into the Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame.

According to an article from the Colorado Sun, Talbott died after suffering a major stroke subsequent to having pneumonia.

His memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Palisade on Saturday, March 20 at 11 a.m. It will also be streamed at www.talbottfarms.com.

