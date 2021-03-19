Montrose Boys Basketball advances to 4A state title game
Montrose Indians defeat Longmont in Final Four
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 11:58 PM MDT|Updated: Mar. 19, 2021 at 9:09 AM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Congratulations to the Montrose Indians! They defeated the #3 seeded Longmont Trojans 48-33 in the Final Four to advance to the 4A State Final, for the first time since 1951.
They will face #5 Mead on Sunday, March 21.
Montrose has never won a state title in the school’s 4A boys basketball history. Mead has 1 state title, which came in 1957 over Wiggins.
Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.