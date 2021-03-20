CMU honor’s society collects donations for local foster children

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Mesa University’s chapter of the National Society of Leadership and Success is collecting donations at several locations around the area for Bear Necessities, a program which benefits children in foster care.

Those entering foster care oftentimes have to leave all their personal belongings behind. Not being able to bring even a handful of clothes or other possessions can make an often difficult transition even harder. Sarah St. Martin of the Mesa County Dept. of Human Services works to help children manage this transition.

“We want to make sure that they have... luggage to put their things in if they are moving from different locations. We want to make sure they have diapers, that they have food.”

Around 250 children entered the foster system in Mesa County in 2020, which averages to more than one child every other day. This cause inspired Sherri Buxton, Student Co-President of CMU’s chapter of the NSLS, to take action. She is excited to “actually make a positive difference in these people’s lives, right here in our own neighborhoods.”

Buxton and her classmates have installed donation boxes at the City Market on 24 Road, the Smoker Friendly in Fruita, Sugar and Ice, and Textbook Brokers. Additionally, an on-campus donation box sits in Room 152 of the Wubben Science Hall. The drive is collecting new clothes, snacks, gift cards, luggage, and backpacks among other items.

St. Martin also emphasized that Bear Necessities is in particular need of diapers in sizes three to five.

For more information, you can call 262-903-0656 or 970-268-7925, or you can learn more at the program’s website.

