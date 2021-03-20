Advertisement

Drive-through vaccination site established at Central High School

Vaccinations will be distributed every Saturday for six weeks
The drive-through vaccination site is taking place at Central High School in Grand Junction.
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 4:38 PM MDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Marillac Health is working with numerous partners to organize a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination site at Central High School. The location will distribute vaccines every Saturday during the day from Mar. 20 to Apr. 24. The first three weeks are for first doses, while the last three weeks are for second doses.

Depending upon availability you can just drive up and get your vaccine, or you can register in advance on Marillac’s website by following the COVID-19 link. The site is currently vaccinating according to Phase 1B of the Colorado’s vaccination plan. Included in Phase 1b of vaccinations are those who have a health condition or cannot socially distance at work.

According to Chief Operations Officer Ivan Coziahr, this effort seeks to make vaccines more accessible to members of the local community.

“We know that in the area... that our community, they work, you know, and sometimes they can’t make it to the other sites that are open during the week. So being able to provide... a quick drive-through...where people can... get vaccinated was important to us. You know, it’s our intention to get as many people vaccinated as we can over the next six weeks.”

Volunteers from the community, including teachers and students from Central High School, are contributing their time to make the event possible. Central High teacher Trey Downey explained how this initiative ties into other programs at the school.

“We’ve really expanded from having our own clinic at our school to doing a food program, to doing a clothing program, so when this opportunity presented itself, it just seemed like a natural fit.”

Other partners assisting in the initiative include Colorado Mesa University, Teletech, and COVIDCheck Colorado.

